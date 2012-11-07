PARIS Nov 7 French Labour Minister Michel Sapin
said on Wednesday the government was confident its economic
growth estimates were reliable, despite a gloomier outlook from
the EU.
Sapin told Reuters in an interview that the European
Commission had not factored in the boost to investment and jobs
the French government hopes will result from a package of
competitiveness measures unveiled this week.
"The government is right to base itself today on the
estimates we have set," he said, after the commission forecast
French 2013 growth at 0.4 percent versus the government's 0.8
percent forecast.