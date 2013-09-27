By Ingrid Melander
| PARIS, Sept 27
improvement shops near Paris to close on Sundays, prompting
anger about the burden of business regulation at a time when
France is barely out of recession and consumers aren't spending.
The court told Castorama and Leroy Merlin to shut 15 shops
in the Paris region on Sundays, a traditional day of rest,
following on a complaint by competitor Bricorama,
which was itself ordered last year to keep its shutters down on
that day.
Earlier this week, another court ordered perfume chain
Sephora, part of the LVMH group, to shut its flagship
Champs-Elysee shop in the heart of Paris after 9 pm after a
complaint by a labour union.
"I was shocked by the rulings," the head of the main
employers' union Pierre Gattaz told BFM TV on Friday. "The law
must change so that it stops wreaking havoc. It's unbearable:
clients want to consume more and staff want to work more and
they can't. It's crazy."
Consumer spending stagnated over the months of July and
August after contracting in June, data showed on
Friday.
An unexpected sharp bounce in consumer spending in May had
helped pulled the country out of a shallow recession in the
second quarter, with analysts saying that Friday's consumer data
confirmed that the economy would likely not repeat the second
quarter's 0.5 percent rebound.
Sunday has been enshrined as a day of rest in France since
1906, but myriad clauses exempt categories such as fishmongers,
florists or the self-employed. Furniture and gardening stores
can open, for example, but home improvement stores cannot.
The CEO of Bricorama, who was made to close 24 shops in the
Paris region last year, said he was somewhat satisfied by
Thursday's court ruling for the sake of fairness, but added that
what he would really want is to be allowed to open Sundays.
"I am a retailer, if my clients want to come on Sundays I
have a duty to be open," Jean-Claude Bourrelier told Reuters,
adding that he lost 15 to 20 percent turnover on his Paris
region shops after they stopped working on Sundays.
"What I want is all closed, or all open, but all equal.
Otherwise it's unfair competition," he said, complaining that
furniture shops such as Ikea are allowed to be open
Sundays and sell tools such as drillers.
Bourrelier said he never failed to find volunteers to work
on Sundays he said. One argument to convince them: they were
paid three times the usual amount.