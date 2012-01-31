PARIS Jan 31 Consumer spending in France
slumped unexpectedly over the key Christmas shopping period, in
a sign consumers are tightening their purse strings as
uncertainties over jobs and economic growth weigh.
National statistics office INSEE said on Tuesday outgoings
on food and manufactured goods fell 0.7 percent month on month
in December, a period when spending on gifts and festivities is
traditionally high.
The reading missed an average forecast for a 0.2 percent
rise from 12 economists in a Reuters poll.
Spending was down 3.1 percent compared to a year earlier,
and remained stable over the final quarter of 2011.
Purchases of clothes and shoes fell 0.9 percent
month-on-month, suggesting French shoppers might be holding back
for the January sales period.
Energy slumped 2.7 percent, a fall which can partially be
attributed to the mild weather, while petrol purchases tumbled
4.2 percent compared to the previous month.
Data at the end of December showed French consumer
confidence remained stable over the month amid the ongoing
economic turmoil. But the reading remained well below a
long-term average of 100 amid rising unemployment and the
prospect of another recession.
(Reporting by Vicky Buffery)