May 31 Consumer spending in France, which accounts for more than half of economic output, fell back in April, due in part to seasonal factors, but the decline was less than expected and car sales rose, data showed on Friday.

Consumption in the euro zone's second-biggest economy dipped 0.3 percent from March, less than a Reuters poll forecast for a 0.6 percent drop.

Spending on food fell 3.3 percent from March, when it was boosted by the Easter weekend, but energy consumption rose 2.8 percent in April as unusually chilly weather persisted, data from statistics office INSEE showed.

Car sales rose 1.8 percent from March and purchases of leather goods rose 1.5 percent after two months of decreases.

Compared with a year earlier consumption rose 0.2 percent in April.

Household spending needs to pick up to revive the French economy, which slipped into recession in the first quarter, but rising unemployment poses a risk to the outlook. Unemployment data on Thursday showed another rise in the jobless figures to a new record of 3.26 million people.

The Socialist government is forecasting that spending will grow by a meagre 0.2 percent this year after shrinking in 2012, its first annual contraction in two decades.

Many economists view that forecast as too optimistic and predict a slight contraction, given that consumers remain pessimistic.

Opinion polls in recent weeks have shown that French households expect their purchasing power to contract further this year and more than half plan to cut back on purchases in the months ahead.

President Francois Hollande insisted on Thursday that he could still meet a goal to reverse the two-year surge in unemployment by the end of 2013, despite multiple forecasts to the contrary. (Reporting by Catherine Bremer; Editing by Brian Love and Susan Fenton)