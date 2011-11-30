BRIEF-FTS International announces intention to launch IPO
* FTS International Inc announces intention to launch initial public offering
PARIS, Nov 30 French statistics office INSEE gave the following data for consumer spending in October.
Percentage changes for consumer spending on manufactured goods (month-on-month unless otherwise stated):
AUG SEPT OCT OCT y/y Food 0.2 0.6 -0.3 -0.3 Durable goods -0.3 0.4 0.9 0.5
of which cars 1.8 2.3 -1.0 -2.0
of which household equipment -2.8 1.2 1.1 2.2
of which textiles, leather -0.9 -2.6 3.8 -0.5
other -0.1 0.2 0.9 1.8 Energy 2.6 -3.1 -2.0 -5.9
of which petrol products 2.8 -4.5 -2.2 -6.9 Total 0.4 -0.2 0.0 -0.9 Manufactured goods 0.3 0.1 0.3 -0.2 (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)
* First Republic Bank - expects to use net proceeds from offering for general corporate purposes, which may include, among other things Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Futures down: Dow 29 pts, S&P 4 pts, Nasdaq 9.75 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)