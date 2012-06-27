(Adds details from Les Echos report, background)

PARIS, June 27 France's Socialist government aims to raise an extra 7.5 billion euros this year through a series of tax rises included in an amended budget bill to be unveiled next week, a government source said on Wednesday.

President Francois Hollande's six-week-old government is preparing the tax increases and is freezing some spending to plug a budget shortfall of 7-10 billion euros, which must be closed if France is to meet its deficit targets.

Les Echos business newspaper, which first reported the 7.5 billion euros ($9.34 billion) in extra revenues, said the tax increases would yield 19 billion euros annually from 2013. The government source did not confirm the second figure.

Hollande has pledged to cut the public deficit to 4.5 percent of gross domestic product this year from 5.2 percent in 2011, and further reduce it to an European Union-imposed limit of 3 percent in 2013.

However, economic growth is falling short of the 0.7 percent forecast that the previous conservative government built the 2012 budget on, making it vital to raise additional revenues to stay on track to meet the deficit targets.

Among the tax rises planned, Les Echos reported an increase in the wealth tax would bring in 2.3 billion euros to the state coffers while the scrapping of a tax exemption on workers' overtime earnings would yield 1 billion euros.

Banks would take a double hit, firstly with an increase of a financial transaction tax to 0.2 percent from 0.1 percent, which would reap 350 million euros for the state this year. Secondly, a systemic risk levy on banks would be doubled to 0.5 percent, generating 500 million euros in extra revenue.

A 3 percent tax on company dividends would boost state revenues by 300 million euros and a one-off tax on the oil sector about 500 million euros, Les Echos said.

The national audit office is due to publish on Monday an official review of the public finances that Hollande ordered to find out the real state of the books he inherited from his predecessor Nicolas Sarkozy.

Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault is due to outline the government's strategy for restoring health to the public finances during a speech on Tuesday next week before the various measures are unveiled at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Lawmakers in the lower house of parliament are then due to begin reviewing the amended budget bill on July 18, followed by senators the following week. The bill is due to return to the lower house for a final vote on July 31.