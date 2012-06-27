(Adds details from Les Echos report, background)
PARIS, June 27 France's Socialist government
aims to raise an extra 7.5 billion euros this year through a
series of tax rises included in an amended budget bill to be
unveiled next week, a government source said on Wednesday.
President Francois Hollande's six-week-old government is
preparing the tax increases and is freezing some spending to
plug a budget shortfall of 7-10 billion euros, which must be
closed if France is to meet its deficit targets.
Les Echos business newspaper, which first reported the 7.5
billion euros ($9.34 billion) in extra revenues, said the tax
increases would yield 19 billion euros annually from 2013. The
government source did not confirm the second figure.
Hollande has pledged to cut the public deficit to 4.5
percent of gross domestic product this year from 5.2 percent in
2011, and further reduce it to an European Union-imposed limit
of 3 percent in 2013.
However, economic growth is falling short of the 0.7 percent
forecast that the previous conservative government built the
2012 budget on, making it vital to raise additional revenues to
stay on track to meet the deficit targets.
Among the tax rises planned, Les Echos reported an increase
in the wealth tax would bring in 2.3 billion euros to the state
coffers while the scrapping of a tax exemption on workers'
overtime earnings would yield 1 billion euros.
Banks would take a double hit, firstly with an increase of a
financial transaction tax to 0.2 percent from 0.1 percent, which
would reap 350 million euros for the state this year. Secondly,
a systemic risk levy on banks would be doubled to 0.5 percent,
generating 500 million euros in extra revenue.
A 3 percent tax on company dividends would boost state
revenues by 300 million euros and a one-off tax on the oil
sector about 500 million euros, Les Echos said.
The national audit office is due to publish on Monday an
official review of the public finances that Hollande ordered to
find out the real state of the books he inherited from his
predecessor Nicolas Sarkozy.
Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault is due to outline the
government's strategy for restoring health to the public
finances during a speech on Tuesday next week before the various
measures are unveiled at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.
Lawmakers in the lower house of parliament are then due to
begin reviewing the amended budget bill on July 18, followed by
senators the following week. The bill is due to return to the
lower house for a final vote on July 31.
