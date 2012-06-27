PARIS, June 27 France is considering introducing a tax on stocks of petroleum products, the government's spokeswoman said on Wednesday, confirming a press report.

Economic daily La Tribune reported on Wednesday that the government would raise 500 million euros this year with a one-off tax on oil product stocks held by companies like Total .

"That is one of the options being studied by the budget ministry but...things are not yet confirmed," Najat Vallaud-Belkacem told a news conference.

(Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur)