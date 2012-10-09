PARIS, Oct 9 France's trade deficit widened in
August as an improvement in the country's export performance was
offset by a sharp, energy-driven jump in imports, data from the
customs office showed on Tuesday.
The gap between imports and exports climbed to 5.3 billion
euros ($6.9 billion) over the month of August from a revised
figure of 4.1 billion in July.
July's deficit had previously been given as 4.3 billion
euros.
Exports rose to 38.17 billion euros from 36.829 billion,
helped by strong sales of Airbus aircraft, which totalled 2.303
billion euros compared with 1.646 billion euros in July.
But imports climbed to 43.456 billion euros from 40.891
billion a month earlier, as energy purchases rebounded compared
with July. Total purchases of petrol products rose to 2.995
billion euros from 2.360 billion, while imports of power and
hydrocarbons increased to 5.423 billion euros, from 4.968
billion euros in July.