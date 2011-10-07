PARIS, Oct 7 The French customs office on Friday released the following data on trade balance.

Detailed figures in millions of euros and seasonally adjusted unless otherwise stated:

August July

Import Export Balance Import Export Balance Trade (adjusted) 42,387 37,420 -4,967 41,628 35,265 -6,363 Trade (unadjusted) 36,264 30,575 -5,689 39,549 34,515 -5,034 Agricultural products 994 1,311 +317 963 1,316 +353 Hydrocarbons, mining, power, waste 5,087 1,071 -4,016 4,838 992 -3,846 Manufacturing industry 36,893 34,107 -2,786 36,405 31,929 -4,476 Agri-food 2,902 3,472 +570 2,886 3,402 +516 Petroleum products 2,015 1,139 -876 2,246 909 -1,337 Mechanical, electronic, electrical, IT 8,728 7,064 -1,664 8,646 6,852 -1,794 Transport equipment 6,111 8,196 +2,085 6,284 6,372 +88 Other industrial goods 16,796 14,366 -2,430 16,317 14,036 -2,281 Textiles, clothing, leather and shoes 2,652 1,604 -1,048 2,570 1,554 -1,016 Wood, paper, cardboard 1,115 738 -377 1,121 719 -402 Chemicals, parfumes and cosmetics 3,802 4,510 +708 3,691 4,400 +709 Pharmaceutical products 2,051 2,163 +112 1,959 2,017 +58 Rubber, plastic, mineral products 1,969 1,451 -518 1,922 1,447 -475 Mnfcted goods incl. jewellery, 1,695 1,020 -675 1,652 1,024 -628 furniture Various products, books, art 306 287 -19 308 274 -34

Total (excluding defence) 43,250 37,009 -6,241 42,437 34,490 -7,947

Germany 7,206 6,328 -878 7,566 5,613 -1,953 Spain 2,665 2,872 +207 2,634 2,622 -12 Italy 3,296 3,231 -65 3,081 2,894 -187 Belgium 3,620 2,584 -1,036 3,513 2,477 -1,036 Britain 1,653 2,306 +653 1,826 2,301 +475 Netherlands 1,814 1,608 -206 1,716 1,523 -193 Sweden 540 539 -1 501 478 -23 Ireland 582 185 -397 533 169 -364 Portugal 409 350 -59 396 341 -55 Poland 690 553 -137 641 521 -120 Czech Republic 448 294 -154 512 281 -231

New EU member states 2,171 1,802 -369 2,291 1,677 -614 All EU 25,042 23,085 -1,957 24,965 21,189 -3,776 Eurozone countries 20,794 18,649 -2,145 20,550 16,880 -3,670 Third countries 17,728 13,901 -3,827 17,378 13,257 -4,121

United States. North America 2,423 1,990 -433 2,337 1,796 -541 China and Hong Kong 3,519 1,561 -1,958 3,434 1,605 -1,829 Switzerland 1,030 1,071 +41 973 1,034 +61 Russia 1,112 623 -489 961 713 -248 Turkey 519 534 +15 489 536 +47 Japan 750 561 -189 775 514 -261

Non-EU European states 3,996 2,752 -1,244 3,838 2,690 -1,148 Africa 2,301 2,324 +23 2,060 2,329 +269 America 3,422 3,130 -292 3,470 2,971 -499 Near and Middle East 920 1,337 +417 1,099 1,248 +149 Asia 6,573 4,152 -2,421 6,319 3,860 -2,459 Other 670 245 -425 665 213 -452

Defence (unadjusted) 93 151 +58 100 370 +270 Airbus 16 for 1.345 20 for 1.183 billion

billion