Malaysia's currency curbs boomerang on bond markets
* Malaysia stops foreign banks using offshore ringgit forwards
PARIS, July 6 France released the following trade data for May on Friday.
Figures are in billions of euros.
May April
Import Export Balance Import Export Balance Trade (unadjusted) 42.765 37.440 -5.325 42.737 36.969 -5.768 (Reporting By Daniel Flynn)
* Malaysia stops foreign banks using offshore ringgit forwards
SOCHI, Russia, Feb 27 Russia's finance ministry will start selling rouble treasury bonds for households in April, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday.
LONDON, Feb 27 France's 10-year bond yield fell to a one-month low on Monday, after latest polls suggested French independent candidate Emmanuel Macron would easily beat far-right leader Marine Le Pen in the second round of presidential elections in May.