* Minister wants to raise cost of redundancy payoffs
* Q1 unemployment hits 10 pct for first time since 1999
PARIS, June 7 France's new Socialist government
is planning labour regulations in the coming months to ramp up
the cost of laying off workers for companies, its labour
minister said on Thursday after data showed the jobless rate has
hit 10 percent.
President Francois Hollande rode to power in a presidential
runoff last month on a promise to tackle soaring unemployment,
which has reached the highest level in nearly 13 years.
With the economy stalling, Labour Minister Michel Sapin said
urgent measures were needed against unemployment and that he
aimed to put forward legislation after the summer break.
"The main idea is to make layoffs so expensive for companies
that it's not worth it," Sapin said in an interview with France
Info radio.
"It's not a question of sanctions, but workers have to have
compensation at the right level," he said.
The push to make firing more difficult in France, where
making layoffs is already tightly regulated and often costly for
employers, contrasts with moves under way in other euro zone
countries such as Italy and Spain to make job cuts easier.
Sapin, a former finance minister and long-time friend of
Hollande, said the government could not stand by idly as some
companies cut workers just to improve profitability and boost
their dividends to shareholders.
Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg is also planning
legislation that would force companies to sell plants they want
to get rid off at market prices to avoid closures and job
losses.
The government and unions are bracing for a wave of layoffs
after a June 10 and 17 legislative election, fearing companies
have put off job cuts until after the election period.
Data from the INSEE statistics institute showed on Thursday
that France's jobless rate hit the psychologically important
threshold of 10 percent in the first quarter of the year.
Unemployment in France has now risen even higher than in the
wake of the 2008-2009 financial crisis, rising from 9.8 percent
in the fourth quarter of 2011 to the highest level since the
third quarter of 1999.
The rate for mainland France rose to 9.6 percent from 9.3
percent in the final three months of 2011 also to hit its
highest level since the third quarter of 1999. For a table of
the figures:
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Alison Williams)