PARIS, Sept 6 French statistics agency INSEE on Thursday gave the following seasonally adjusted data on the jobless rate in France, calculated according to ILO standards. UNEMPLOYMENT RATE BY CATEGORY Q1 Q2 q/q yr/yr 2011 2012 TOTAL MAINLAND 9.6 9.7 0.1 0.6 FRANCE Under 25 yrs old 22.4 22.7 0.3 0.8 25 - 49 yrs old 8.9 9.0 0.1 0.8 Over 49 yrs old 6.5 6.7 0.2 0.5 MEN 9.6 9.5 -0.1 0.9 Men under 25 22.6 23.5 0.9 2 Men 25 - 49 8.6 8.5 -0.1 1 Men over 49 6.8 6.5 -0.3 0.5 WOMEN 9.6 10.0 0.4 0.4 Women under 25 22.2 21.7 -0.5 -0.8 Women 25 - 49 9.2 9.5 0.3 0.6 Women over 49 6.3 7.0 0.7 0.7 TOTAL IN ALL FRANCE 10.0 10.2