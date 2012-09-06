PARIS, Sept 6 France's unemployment rate hit 10.2 percent in the second quarter, its highest level in thirteen years, the INSEE national statistics office said on Thursday.

The data, measured according to the International Labour Organisation's (ILO) criteria, comes as the euro zone's second largest economy has posted three consecutive quarters of zero growth.

A series of French companies have announced plans to layoff more workers, including retailer Carrefour and car maker Peugeot. It was France's highest unemployment rate since 10.4 percent in the third quarter of 1999.