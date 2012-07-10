* Welfare currently financed by firms and workers
* Current financing considered to harm competitiveness
* PM also flags pension reform for next year
(Adds details)
By Leigh Thomas
PARIS, July 10 France's new Socialist government
said on Tuesday it would reform the funding of the generous
welfare system, which weighs heavily on companies and wages, to
try to increase the competitiveness of Europe's second largest
economy.
After two days of talks with unions and employers on
everything from wages and working conditions to pensions, Prime
Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault also announced the appointment of the
former chief executive of aerospace giant EADS Louis
Gallois to head a taskforce on improving France's flagging
competitiveness.
President Francois Hollande, who took office in May, has
pledged to reverse an industrial decline which has seen France
bleed 750,000 manufacturing jobs over the past decade. Its
exporters have lost market share resulting in a record 70
billion euro trade deficit in 2011.
"We have to rapidly find ways both to guarantee the
durability of our welfare protection and improve the
competitiveness of our companies," Ayrault said in a speech
after the talks.
Ayrault's government is scrapping a reform by its
conservative predecessor that would have cut companies' welfare
contributions by shifting the cost onto an increase in
value-added sales tax, saying the rise would have hurt
consumers.
The government will commission a study in September on
diversifying the financing sources of the welfare system,
Ayrault said.
After the report is submitted in the first quarter of 2013,
the government would hold talks with unions and employers to
agree on legislation to be introduced in the rest of the year.
His government has signalled that it was open to alternative
ways of financing a cut in companies welfare contributions but
has not indicated how it might do so.
Advisers to Hollande have suggested he could increase a
broad tax that covers everything from wages to corporate tax to
capital gains, or increase taxes on polluters.
The Medef employers' association and some unions are also in
favour of shifting the cost of the welfare system onto a broader
tax base than just companies and workers.
PENSION REFORM
Ayrault said the government would launch talks in the first
half of 2013 on overhauling the creaking retirement system. One
of Hollande's first moves was to partially roll back a 2010
pension reform, meaning the retirement age will return to 60
from 62 for those who have contributed for 41 years.
The move did little to help Hollande's popularity ratings
which have fallen 7 percentage points from last month to 56
percent, according to an Ifop poll for weekly magazine Paris
Match released on Tuesday.
Hollande, who beat his predecessor Nicolas Sarkozy in a
presidential runoff in May, announced a package of 7.2 billion
euros in new taxes on the wealthy and big companies last week to
plug a hole in the budget for this year.
Ayrault's announcement came after Bank of France Governor
Christian Noyer urged France's leaders on Tuesday to reform the
labour, services and product markets to regain lost
competitiveness.
France has long resisted such measures favoured by financial
markets and risks increasingly standing out in the absence of
major reforms such as those under way in Italy and Spain.
The Socialists have also expressed the desire to move toward
German-style corporate governance, in which unions negotiate
with management to adjust salaries, allowing firms to reduce
their wage burden in a downturn instead of laying off workers.
This could effectively circumvent France's 35-hour week and
binding collective agreements but allow unions access to
strategic and economic decisions via a seat on the board of
directors, as is the case in Germany.
A senior union source said that steps in this regard could
be announced in the coming weeks.
(Additional reporting by Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Daniel
Flynn and Alison Williams)