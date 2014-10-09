* France suspends ecotax indefinitely, citing obstacles

* State may levy profits from tolls to replace ecotax- minister

* Government may have to pay 850 mln if ecotax suspended-source (Adds Royal comment)

PARIS, Oct 9 The French government has suspended plans for an already watered-down ecotax designed to raise 500 million euros ($638 million) a year that has led to nationwide truck driver protests, citing difficulties in putting them into action.

The move was announced by the environment and transport ministries on Thursday a week after France confirmed it would break its promise to European Union partners to bring its budget back within agreed limits next year.

Environment Minister Segolene Royal said she was in favour of imposing a levy on profits from lucrative motorway toll operations to replace revenue from a suspended "ecotax" on heavy lorry traffic.

"My priority leans towards a levy on profits from the motorways...This levy must be put in place," Royal said, adding that it was "shocking" to see toll operators taking advantage of monopoly-like positions.

A source close to the matter has also told Reuters the government would have to pay 850 million euros in compensation to the Ecomouv consortium that won the contract to build the toll collection system if it scraps the ecotax definitively.

Royal and Transport Minister Alain Vidalies "acknowledge the difficulties in implementing the ecotax, including in the trial phase, having spoken to road haulage federation representatives", they said in a statement.

GREENS OUTCRY

Truck drivers, thousands of whom previously blocked French roads in protest over the tax aimed at raising funds to finance rail infrastructure projects, had said they were planning further protests from Monday. These have now been suspended.

The ecotax on heavy goods vehicles had originally been set to bring in about 1 billion euros a year. But following the protests, the government proposed a new scheme involving tolls only on roads with the heaviest freight traffic, and exempting agricultural vehicles.

The new tolls were due to be introduced at the start of next year after three months of testing. The contract awarded to Ecomouv, 70 percent owned by Italy's Atlantia, had originally envisaged a launch this year.

French Green politician Emmanuelle Cosse, one of the leaders of the Europe Ecologie-Les Verts party, criticised the decision to suspend the ecotax, pointing out that it comes a year before Paris is due to host a summit on climate change.

France last week unveiled a budget for 2015 rejecting "austerity" and setting out how it would bring the public deficit down from 4.4 percent of output this year below the EU-mandated threshold of 3 percent only in 2017, two years late.

It blamed the retreat on a fragile economy, while France's spending watchdog doubted even the new targets could be reached. The EU deadline had already previously been extended from 2013.

Shares in Atlantia were 2 percent lower at 17.84 euros by 1148 GMT. Its French partners include defence electronics group Thales, telecom operator SFR , railways company SNCF and IT group Steria. (1 US dollar = 0.7840 euro) (Reporting by Marion Douet, writing by James Regan and Nicholas Vinocur, Editing by Mark John, Leigh Thomas and Angus MacSwan)