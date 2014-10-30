PARIS Oct 30 France has decided to cancel a multi-million-euro contract awarded to a consortium led by Italy's Atlantia after scrapping the road toll know as the ecotax, which Ecomouv was meant to collect, a junior minister said on Thursday.

In its letter to the Ecomouv consortium, the French government will raise questions about the validity of the contract, junior Transport Minister Alain Vidalies told lawmakers. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Writing by Ingrid Melander; editing by Mark John)