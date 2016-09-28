PARIS, Sept 28 French state-controlled utility
EDF said on Wednesday it will carry out further tests
on 12 nuclear reactors during their planned outages in the
coming months, which could lengthen the outage periods of some
of the reactors.
"In 2015, we discovered the phenomenon of carbon segregation
in the Flammanville EPR reactor. We decided to verify other
equipments in the French nuclear park to make sure that other
components are not impacted by the phenomenon," the spokesman
told Reuters.
"There are outages that could take longer than planned," the
spokesman said.
French year-ahead electricity prices, rose alongside
European forward power contracts to a one-year high on fears of
tight French nuclear supply in the months ahead.
