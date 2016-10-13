PARIS Oct 13 The chief executive of French utility EDF said on Thursday he hoped more offline nuclear reactors could return to production before the end of the year, following reports that France could face tight supplies this winter.

"We are working to make sure reactors that are on outage resume production," EDF CEO Jean-Bernard Levy told reporters.

"We are still carrying out demonstrations with ASN and we hope that some of these reactors will resume production by the end of the year," he said.

Power prices have spiked sharply higher in recent weeks on fears of supply shortages. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Writing by Michel Rose; Editing by Geert De Clercq)