AMSTERDAM, Sept 26 Equatorial Guinea has asked
the International Court of Justice to rule that France should
drop an investigation of its president and his son, cancel an
arrest warrant against the son and return seized property,
according to a court statement.
Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, the son of Equatorial Guinea's
president as well as its Minister of Agriculture and Forestry
and recently named its second vice president, is wanted on
money-laundering charges in France and the United States.
"Equatorial Guinea asserts that those (France's) procedural
actions violate the principles of equality between states,
non-intervention, sovereignty and respect for immunity from
criminal jurisdiction," the Hague-based ICJ said in a statement
on Wednesday.
The ICJ has ruled in the past that foreign ministers enjoy
immunity from foreign courts, which could also apply to
presidents. This point of law is unlikely to be tested, however,
because France is under no obligation to accept the ICJ's
jurisdiction in the matter.
French judges issued an arrest warrant for the president's
son, also known as Teodorin, earlier this year on allegations he
had bought real estate in France with public money embezzled
from Equatorial Guinea.
He has denied wrongdoing and said his wealth, which has
allowed him to purchase luxury real estate in Paris and Malibu,
a private jet and a stable of exotic sports cars, was amassed
legitimately through successful business dealings.
U.S. prosecutors have said the president's son spent over
$100 million to support a playboy lifestyle in Paris and Malibu
in the decade to 2011, including buying Bugati and Maserati
cars, a Gulfstream jet and a collection of Michael Jackson
memorabilia - on a monthly ministerial salary of $6,799.
President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo is Africa's
longest-serving leader after 33 years in power.
Teodorin's promotion to second vice president was probably a
move to prepare him to inherit the presidency, according to
analysts and human rights groups. But one analyst said the title
might have been intended to protect him from the French courts.
The majority of the west African country's population lives
in poverty despite its forestry wealth and its ranking as the
third-largest oil producer in sub-Saharan Africa. Human rights
groups accuse its authorities of abuses including torture and
extrajudicial killings.