PARIS Feb 13 The sale of 24 Rafale fighter jets
to Egypt is likely to inspire other potential clients in the
Middle-East and Asia, the Chief Executive of Dassault Aviation
said on Friday.
"I think that this sale to a big Arab country will
snow-ball," Eric Trappier told RTL radio.
"There are other potential clients in the Middle-East...
Qatar is looking, this is not news,... we are also trying to
project ourselves in Malaysia," he added.
Commenting on a stalled deal to supply 126 Rafale fighter
jets to the Indian Air Force, Trappier said: "India will take
longer than Egypt,"
French President Francois Hollande said on Thursday Egypt
would order 24 Rafale fighter jets, a naval frigate and related
military equipment in a deal to be signed in Cairo on Monday
worth more than 5 billion euros ($5.70 billion).
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Andrew Callus)