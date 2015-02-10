(Refiles to add sourcing to headline)
PARIS/CAIRO Feb 10 Egyptian President Abdel
Fattah al-Sisi has approved the purchase of 24 Rafale fighters,
a Fremm frigate and MBDA missiles from France in a deal worth
more than 5 billion euros ($5.64 billion), Le Monde newspaper
reported on Tuesday.
The arms contract could be officially signed on Wednesday or
Thursday, Le Monde reported without saying where it obtained the
information.
Officials from Egypt's army and the presidency could not
immediately be reached for comment. A French government official
also declined comment.
Dassault Aviation, which builds the Rafale,
declined to comment. This would be the first export deal for the
fighter jet.
Laurent Collet-Billon, the head of France's DGA defence
procurement agency, said on Monday that he was "relatively
optimistic" of securing a deal to sell arms to Egypt including
Rafales.
The Fremm frigate is built by state-controlled DCNS, which
is 35 percent owned by defence electronics group Thales
. MBDA is a joint venture of Airbus Group, BAE
Systems and Finmeccanica.
($1 = 0.8864 euros)
(Reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier in Paris and Shadi
Bushra in Cairo)