* Rafale sale confirmed after years of attempts to export
* Deal includes 24 Rafales, frigate and missiles
* First sale worth more than 5 billion euros
By Julien Ponthus and John Irish
BRUSSELS, Feb 12 French President Francois
Hollande said Egypt would order 24 Rafale fighter jets, a naval
frigate and related military equipment in a deal to be signed in
Cairo on Monday worth more than 5 billion euros ($5.70 billion).
The contract would make Egypt, aiming to upgrade its
military hardware amid fears the crisis in neighbouring Libya
could spill over, the first export customer for the warplane,
built by Dassault Aviation.
It follows years of failed attempts by France to export the
plane.
"The Rafale fighter jet has won its first export contract,"
Hollande's office said in a statement.
"The Egyptian authorities have just let me know their
intention of acquiring 24 Rafale planes, a multi-mission frigate
as well as related equipment." The latter items consist of a
Fremm warship and MBDA air-to-air missiles.
Hollande, in Brussels for a European Council meeting, added
that the sale accord would be signed in Cairo on Monday by
Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.
The contract would be the first overseas for the Rafale, 14
years after it entered service and three years after Dassault
Aviation entered exclusive negotiations to sell 126 of
the combat jets to India.
Delays in finalising the Indian contract are expected to be
discussed at a major Indian air show starting on Feb. 18.
Dassault is also in negotiations to supply the Rafale to
Qatar and under increasing pressure to sell the plane overseas.
The French government said last year it would slow the pace
at which it takes delivery of Rafale jets, to just 26 over the
next five years instead of 11 a year.
Paris and Cairo have enjoyed close economic ties in the past
but turmoil in the north African state since President Hosni
Mubarak was overthrown in 2011 left Western governments wary of
signing deals, especially in defence.
With the rise to power of Sisi, ties have improved. Both
sides are concerned by the rise of jihadist groups in Libya and
Egypt.
France secured its first major military contract in Egypt in
about 20 years in 2014 with a 1 billion-euro ($1.35 billion)
deal to sell four naval frigates.
The Fremm is built by state-controlled DCNS, which is 35
percent owned by French group Thales. MBDA is a
venture of Airbus Group, Britain's BAE Systems
and Finmeccanica of Italy.
($1 = 0.8812 euros)
