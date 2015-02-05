PARIS Feb 5 France is in advanced talks to sell
Dassault Aviation-built Rafale fighter jets to Egypt
for around 6 billion euros ($6.88 billion), Les Echos newspaper
reported on Thursday.
Despite exclusive negotiations with India for the last three
years, Dassault has still not found a foreign buyer for its
multi-role jet, the Rafale, billed to be one of the most
effective and sophisticated fighter jets in the world, but also
one of the most expensive.
The business daily said the two countries were close to
finalising a deal for 24 jets and a naval frigate worth 5 to 6
billion euros.
The deal could be financed by as much as 50 percent through
a credit facility arranged by French credit insurer Coface
.
A spokesman for Dassault declined to comment.
Paris and Cairo have enjoyed close economic ties in the past
but turmoil in the north African state since president Hosni
Mubarak was overthrown in 2011 left Western governments wary of
signing contracts, especially in the defence sector.
With the recent rise to power of President Abdel Fattah
al-Sisi, ties have improved and both sides are concerned by the
rise of jihadist groups in Libya and Egypt.
France secured its first major military contract in Egypt in
about 20 years in 2014 with a 1 billion-euro ($1.35 billion)
deal to sell four naval frigates.
Senior French officials have repeatedly travelled to Egypt
over the last year and Sisi in November undertook a state visit
to Paris, where discussions were held about replacing Egypt's
fleet of 18 Dassault-made Mirage jets.
Egypt was the first foreign buyer of the Mirage in 1981.
Dassault is under increasing pressure to sell the jet
overseas. The French government said last year it would slow the
pace at which it takes delivery of Rafale jets, taking just 26
over the next five years instead of 11 a year.
A French delegation in January visited New Delhi to salvage
an agreement to supply 126 Rafale fighters to the Indian Air
Force which has hit a snag over the local assembly of the
planes.
($1 = 0.8715 euros)
