PARIS, June 18 France's national audit office
said on Monday it expects to release an indepth report on the
country's public finances, likely to be used by the new
Socialist government to pass adjustments to the 2012 budget,
between July 2 and July 4.
A spokeswoman for the audit office said the report was being
pushed back from an initial release date of June 28 to fit with
the agenda of Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault, who will detail
the government's policy plans in a July 3 speech to parliament.
The delay pushes back any government announcements on how it
intends to make up the decrease in state revenues from flagging
growth until after a June 28-29 summit where EU leaders are to
agree on key measures to resolve the euro zone debt crisis.
(Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Catherine Bremer;
editing by Daniel Flynn)