PARIS, April 10 A new Socialist government in
France would aim to establish new rules by 2013 on controlling
speculative activity in the banking system, a senior advisor to
Socialist presidential frontrunner Francois Hollande said on
Tuesday.
Michel Sapin, a longtime aide of Hollande's who oversaw his
campaign programme, said the Socialists did not wish to break up
France's system of universal banks, which mixes retail and
investment banking under one roof.
Hollande, who leads President Nicolas Sarkozy in polls for
the decisive May 6 presidential run-off, has said he wants to
tax banks more heavily and separate their "socially useful"
activities from those seen as speculative.
"It is not about breaking up big institutions, which are
extremely useful for the financing of the French economy and
beyond," Sapin told Reuters in an interview.
"We need time to negotiate and discuss with people in the
profession. At the same time we need to move quickly," Sapin
said. "It would be good to have the rules known for 2013."
