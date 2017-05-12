PARIS May 12 French centrist Francois Bayrou said on Friday that his Modem party had made progress and reached a solid and balanced agreement with president-elect Emmanuel Macron's party on candidates for the June parliamentary election.

Macron's Republic on the Move (REM) party and Modem officials had been in talks all day to smooth out differences after Bayrou's party complained that they were under-represented in an initial list of 428 unveiled on Thursday.

Bayrou gave up his presidential bid ahead of the first round in the French presidential election to join Macron.

"I think that we have made progress and we have built a solid and balanced accord," Bayrou told journalists after the meeting late on Friday. He said there was still work to be done to fine-tune the agreement. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Toni Reinhold)