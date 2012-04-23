BRUSSELS, April 23 Belgian news organisations said on Monday they would publish early results from the French presidential election next month despite French efforts to stop them breaking an embargo.

French law prohibits publication of exit polls or partial election results before 1800 GMT when the last polling stations close on election day.

While French news outlets must obey the law or risk fines and other legal consequences, no such rule exists for foreign newspapers and broadcasters and many, notably in Belgium, ignored it during Sunday's first round of voting.

Belgian broadcaster RTBF received a record number of Internet hits on Sunday, 10 times higher than normal, causing some users to experience problems accessing the site.

French authorities launched an inquiry into several media groups that broke the embargo and said its investigation would include two Belgian publishers and a Belgian journalist.

"If we are to be condemned for not following a foreign law, there are a number of other questions that are raised," a spokesman for the public broadcaster said on Monday. "We have conformed with Belgian law, which is our legal reference."

Le Soir, a French-language newspaper in Belgium, said about half of visitors could not access its website at the peak period on Sunday. It has about 130,000 hits on a typical Sunday.

It said it was making modifications to cope with an expected one million hits on May 6 when France chooses between Socialist Francois Hollande and conservative incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy in the second round of the presidential election. ID:nL5E8FM2O3]

"We will be ready technically in a fortnight," Philippe Laloux, Digital Media Manager at Le Soir, said.

The French law, in force since 1977 and modified in 2002, was designed to prevent pollsters from influencing the outcome of the vote. Critics say it is outdated given that social networking sites such as Twitter and Facebook mean results can be disseminated widely before the embargo expires. (Editing by Philip Blenkinsop and Janet Lawrence)