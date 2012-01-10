(Adds background on price of housing)
By Brian Love
PARIS Jan 10 Soccer star turned actor
Eric Cantona launched a mock bid for the French presidency on
Tuesday in a stunt designed to highlight the plight of millions
of poor and homeless people.
The former Manchester United striker appeared on the front
cover of the left-leaning Liberation newspaper, next to the
headline "Cantona enters the campaign" and an appeal for the 500
signatures he would need to run for the top job.
The paper made it clear Cantona would not actually stand but
wanted to use the publicity to campaign for better housing for
as many as 10 million people he said were priced out of the
property market.
"Housing is not just a real problem. It's a problem that is
really treated with contempt," Cantona, 45, told the newspaper.
The announcement by the media-savvy celebrity did succeed in
raising the issue higher up the political agenda, for a few
hours at least.
Ministers from President Nicolas Sarkozy's government were
quick to pick up on an issue that has not featured prominently
in the debate so far, with just over 100 days to the opening
vote, on April 22, in a two-round presidential election.
"Eric Cantona is highlighting a real issue," said Nathalie
Kosciuski-Morizet, environment minister. "He's right when he
says sub-standard housing is an issue despite all the
government's efforts," she told Europe 1 radio.
She like others will be wary of the damage that the broody
celebrity could potentially do to Sarkozy's camp in the run-up
to an election where Socialist challenger Francois Hollande is
the pollsters' favourite.
Three decades ago, popular stand-up comic Coluche (real name
Michel Colucci) caused alarm among mainstream presidential
candidates when he announced that he too was going to join the
race, saying: "Before me, France was split in two. With me it
will split its sides (laughing)."
Legend has it that Coluche, who never followed through on
his candidacy declaration, received several visits from envoys
sent by the two principal candidates in the election of 1981,
Valery Giscard d'Estaing and ultimate winner Francois
Mitterrand.
Cantona's appeal may have more resonance than his previous
foray into French activism.
In December 2010, he called on French savers to stage a
nationwide bank run by withdrawing their money from financial
institutions because of their role in triggering the global
financial crisis. Panned by the media as a flop, almost no one
in France heeded the much-hyped call.
The price of existing housing more than doubled between 2000
and 2010 but disposable incomes rose by just one third in the
same period, according to the national statistics office, INSEE.
Hardship in paying for housing and paying other bills after
those for housing is increasingly disproportionally among poorer
people, according to the charity Cantona is helping, the
Fondation Abbe Pierre.
(Reporting By Brian Love; Editing by Andrew Heavens)