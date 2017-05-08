UPDATE 4-Oil prices pause after sharp falls
* Market headed in right direction - Saudi energy minister (Recasts, adds Saudi, Libyan data and Chinese import quotas)
BEIJING/PARIS May 8 Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated Emmanuel Macron on Monday for winning France's presidential election and said China was willing to further ties between the two U.N Security Council permanent members, China's Xinhua news agency reported.
Xi said China was willing to work with France to push the close and comprehensive Sino-French strategic partnership to a higher level, according to Xinhua, China's official news agency.
Macron was elected on Sunday with a business-friendly vision of European integration, defeating Marine Le Pen, a far-right nationalist who threatened to take France out of the European Union. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Ryan Woo in Beijing; Editing by Paul Tait)
DOHA, June 19 Qatar held military exercises with Turkish troops on Monday, demonstrating one of its few strong alliances after two weeks of ostracism and economic isolation imposed by neighbours which accuse the U.S. ally of supporting terrorism.
PARIS, June 19 Isabelle Kocher, head of the French utility Engie, is pleading with the new French government in favour of the tie-up she wants with Innogy, the renewables and grids arm of German power group RWE, a French media report said.