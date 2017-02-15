(Combines Ayrault comments, Hollande calling cyber security
meeting)
PARIS Feb 15 France said on Wednesday it would
not accept interference by Russia or any other state in its
presidential election, and would retaliate if necessary.
The pledge by Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault followed
complaints by the party of election frontrunner Emmanuel Macron
that his campaign was the target of 'fake news' put out by
Russian media, as well as internet attacks on its databases.
"We will not accept any interference whatsoever in our
electoral process, no more from Russia by the way than from any
other state. This is a question of our democracy, our
sovereignty, our national independence," Ayrault told
parliament.
He said France would set clear limits, "including
retaliatory measures when that is necessary, because no foreign
state can influence the choice of the French, no foreign state
can choose the future president of the Republic."
The Kremlin said on Tuesday that allegations made by
Macron's En Marche (Onwards!) movement were absurd. The centrist
is currently favourite for the April/May election, ahead of
far-right leader Marine Le Pen and conservative Francois Fillon.
U.S. intelligence agencies concluded in an assessment in
January that Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered an
effort to help Republican Donald Trump's election chances by
discrediting his Democrat rival Hillary Clinton during last
year's presidential campaign, including by hacking emails from
the Democratic National Committee.
While Russia denies involvement, the U.S. experience has
prompted security agencies to step up their guard against
cyberattacks as Europe faces major elections this year in
Germany and the Netherlands, as well as France.
French President Francois Hollande has called a meeting of
national defence chiefs next week to discuss cyber security,
demanding to see "specific monitoring and protection measures"
to be taken during the election campaign, a statement from his
office said. The meeting is set for Feb. 23.
(Reporting by Andrew Callus and Richard Balmforth; Editing by
Mark Trevelyan)