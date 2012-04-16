By Emmanuel Jarry and Annika Breidthardt
| PARIS/BERLIN, April 16
PARIS/BERLIN, April 16 Germany rebuffed French
President Nicolas Sarkozy's call for a debate on the European
Central Bank's role in promoting economic growth, reaffirming on
Monday its attachment to the ECB's independence.
The conservative Sarkozy, trailing Socialist challenger
Francois Hollande in opinion polls a week before the first round
of voting, said at a campaign rally on Sunday that Europe needed
to rethink the ECB's a role in supporting economic activity.
"If the ECB does not support growth, we will not have enough
growth," he told some 100,000 supporters in Paris' Place de la
Concorde. "It's our duty to reflect on this issue. We cannot
have taboo subjects."
Aides said Sarkozy wanted a discussion of whether the
central bank could better steer its exchange rate policy to
favour euro zone exports and was not pushing for a change in the
ECB's treaty mandate beyond maintaining price stability.
German government spokesman Steffen Seibert, asked about
Sarkozy's comment, told a regular news briefing in Berlin: "It
is the core belief of the federal government ... that the role
and office of the ECB be independent of encouragement and
assistance from politics. And that's well known in Paris."
French analysts brushed off the president's remark as
campaign rhetoric designed to attract nationalist voters, as he
had done during the 2007 election race.
Hollande has called for the ECB's mandate to be revised to
add a responsibility for promoting growth, while radical
presidential candidates have said the central bank should be
allowed to lend directly to governments.
One Sarkozy aide, asking not to be quoted by name, said the
president knew he would have "no chance" of getting the ECB's
mandate changed to include provisions for supporting growth.
"What we want is for there to be a dialogue between the
economic government (of Europe) and the ECB on all important
issues and in particular exchange rate policy," the aide said.
French governments have consistently pressed for a cheaper
euro to promote the country's exports of aircraft and cereals,
to no avail. But the refrain strikes a chord with voters.
Jean-Francois Cope, secretary-general of the ruling UMP
party, said Sarkozy would seek a broad debate on the ECB's role
if he wins re-election on May 6.
"After the election it will be one of the issues that
deserves to be dealt with, even if for now it's premature to
talk about what kind of format the talks could take," Cope told
a meeting with foreign media.
"We could bring up the role of the ECB with our European
partners after the election, for sure," he said.
PUNCHING BAG
Politicians have long sought to score points with voters by
suggesting the ECB's mandate should be extended to bring it more
in line with that of the U.S. Federal Reserve, which has a
double mission to ensure price stability and full employment.
Berlin believes capping inflation is the best way to promote
growth as it keeps down medium and long-term interest rates.
Sarkozy's comments ran counter to an agreement he made with
German Chancellor Angela Merkel last November to cease
commenting publicly on the ECB's role and responsibilities.
"Just like the French government we see the need for
sustainable growth in Europe and have taken a number of
initiatives with the French government for exactly that reason,"
Merkel's spokesman Seibert said.
Sarkozy has clashed with Berlin during his time in office
over the ECB's role, having pushed for it to take a more direct
role in resolving the euro zone's debt crisis.
The Frankfurt-based ECB defines and implements euro zone
monetary policy, conducts foreign exchange operations and looks
after the foreign reserves of Europe's central banks.
Hollande's election manifesto also calls for the bank to
have a role in encouraging economic growth in the euro zone, and
he also wants a recent European pact on budget stability
renegotiated to add pro-growth clauses.
Etienne Gernelle, editorial director of weekly news magazine
Le Point, told BFM TV that he saw Sarkozy's comments on the ECB
as pure electioneering, adding that all the election candidates
were being irresponsible by using Europe as a punching bag.
"They all talk nonsense on Europe because it's easy, it's
not there to defend itself," he said. "It's totally
irresponsible on the part of all French politicians.
(Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry, Yann Le Guernigou and Nick
Vinocur in Paris,; Annika Breidthardt in Berlin; Writing by
Catherine Bremer; Editing by Paul Taylor)