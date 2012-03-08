* Sarkozy battling to cut Socialist rival's poll lead

* Central bank sees economy at stall-speed

By Leigh Thomas

PARIS, March 8 French President Nicolas Sarkozy cannot count on a late economic rebound to revive his struggling re-election bid, with fresh data on Thursday flagging the fragility of the euro zone's second-biggest economy ahead of next month's election.

With no end to the gloom in sight ahead of the election, the central bank forecast that the economy will have stalled in the first quarter. Other data showed that thousands of jobs were lost at the end of 2011 and the trade deficit widened again.

His economic record tarnished by soaring unemployment, limp growth and the loss of France's AAA credit rating, Sarkozy is battling to catch up with Socialist challenger Francois Hollande in opinion polls for the two round election in April and May.

A trillion euros of ECB liquidity injected into the European banking system has helped dispel worse-case scenarios in France and the euro zone as a whole, but economic data are nonetheless offering voters little ground for optimism.

The Bank of France's latest forecast, unchanged from a first estimate, suggests the economy is unlikely to repeat its performance in the final quarter of 2011 when growth outpaced the broader 17-nation euro zone by expanding 0.2 percent.

In a monthly report, the Bank of France said that sentiment in the industrial sector had weakened in February and held steady in services at a level well below the long-term average.

Highlighting the bleak outlook on the corporate front, retail giant Carrefour cut its dividend and investment in anticipation that cash-strapped consumers are entrenching for tough times.

In a reminder of how closely French companies are tied to the euro zone's weakest economies, Europe's biggest retailer said a fall in 2011 operating profits reflected " the tough environment we faced throughout the year, notably in s outhern Europe, and the underperformance of French hypermarkets . "

MORE JOB-SHEDDING AHEAD

Air France-KLM added to the corporate gloom [ID: nL5E8E8263] with a warning that profits would fall this year in the face of soaring fuel costs and an uncertain economic outlook while aerospace giant EADS stood out with a prediction for better profits on the back of firm demand for Airbus passenger jets. [ID: nL5E8E810A ]

With many companies cautious about the outlook, monthly jobless claims are running at the ir highest level in more than 12 years, making unemployment a major source of anxiety for voters and one of Sarkozy's biggest handicaps.

"Economic activity in France is too weak to hope for a turnaround in the labour market," said Aurel BGC economist Jean-Louis Mourier. "I wouldn't bank on any good news soon."

The INSEE national statistics agency reported on Thursday that non-farm payrolls fell by 22,600 in the last three months of 2011, a drop of 31,500 in the previous quarter. It expects some 61,000 jobs to be destroyed in the first half of 2012.

The private sector has shed 190,000 jobs since Sarkozy came to office in 2007 with the industrial sector suffering the brunt as manufacturers lost market share abroad and the trade deficit widened to record levels.

France's trade deficit with the rest of the world rose in January to 5.3 billion euros, from 5.0 billion in December after the gap hit an annual record of nearly 70 billion euros in 2011.

Sarkozy is seeking to restore his economic credentials mainly with major tax reforms, including most recently a plan to set a minimum tax on corporate profits so big companies can no longer pay next to nothing thanks to a myriad of loopholes.

In a move aimed at reviving the competitiveness of French companies, he is also pushing though a reform to lower their considerable social welfare contributions, financing the move with an unpopular increase in VAT sales tax. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Ron Askew)