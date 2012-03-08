* Sarkozy battling to cut Socialist rival's poll lead
* Central bank sees economy at stall-speed
By Leigh Thomas
PARIS, March 8 French President Nicolas
Sarkozy cannot count on a late economic rebound to revive his
struggling re-election bid, with fresh data on Thursday flagging
the fragility of the euro zone's second-biggest economy ahead of
next month's election.
With no end to the gloom in sight ahead of the election, the
central bank forecast that the economy will have stalled in the
first quarter. Other data showed that thousands of jobs were
lost at the end of 2011 and the trade deficit widened again.
His economic record tarnished by soaring unemployment, limp
growth and the loss of France's AAA credit rating, Sarkozy is
battling to catch up with Socialist challenger Francois Hollande
in opinion polls for the two round election in April and May.
A trillion euros of ECB liquidity injected into the European
banking system has helped dispel worse-case scenarios in France
and the euro zone as a whole, but economic data are nonetheless
offering voters little ground for optimism.
The Bank of France's latest forecast, unchanged from a first
estimate, suggests the economy is unlikely to repeat its
performance in the final quarter of 2011 when growth outpaced
the broader 17-nation euro zone by expanding 0.2 percent.
In a monthly report, the Bank of France said that sentiment
in the industrial sector had weakened in February and held
steady in services at a level well below the long-term average.
Highlighting the bleak outlook on the corporate front,
retail giant Carrefour cut its dividend and investment in
anticipation that cash-strapped consumers are entrenching for
tough times.
In a reminder of how closely French
companies are tied to the euro zone's weakest economies,
Europe's biggest retailer said a fall in 2011 operating profits
reflected " the tough environment we faced throughout
the year, notably in s outhern Europe, and
the underperformance of French
hypermarkets . "
MORE JOB-SHEDDING AHEAD
Air France-KLM added to the corporate
gloom [ID: nL5E8E8263] with a warning that profits would fall
this year in the face of soaring fuel costs and an uncertain
economic outlook while aerospace giant EADS stood out
with a prediction for better profits on the back of firm demand
for Airbus passenger jets.
With many companies cautious about the
outlook, monthly jobless claims are
running at the ir highest level in
more than 12 years,
making unemployment a major source of anxiety for
voters and one of Sarkozy's biggest handicaps.
"Economic activity in France is too weak to hope for a
turnaround in the labour market," said Aurel BGC economist
Jean-Louis Mourier. "I wouldn't bank on any good news soon."
The INSEE national statistics agency reported on Thursday
that non-farm payrolls fell by 22,600 in the last three months
of 2011, a drop of 31,500 in the previous quarter. It expects
some 61,000 jobs to be destroyed in the first half of 2012.
The private sector has shed 190,000 jobs since Sarkozy came
to office in 2007 with the industrial sector suffering the brunt
as manufacturers lost market share abroad and the trade deficit
widened to record levels.
France's trade deficit with the rest of the world rose in
January to 5.3 billion euros, from 5.0 billion in December after
the gap hit an annual record of nearly 70 billion euros in 2011.
Sarkozy is seeking to restore his economic credentials
mainly with major tax reforms, including most recently a plan to
set a minimum tax on corporate profits so big companies can no
longer pay next to nothing thanks to a myriad of loopholes.
In a move aimed at reviving the competitiveness of French
companies, he is also pushing though a reform to lower their
considerable social welfare contributions, financing the move
with an unpopular increase in VAT sales tax.
