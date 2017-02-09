PARIS Feb 9 The popularity ranking of French
conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon has tumbled
from third to 18th position over the past month, according to a
poll by Elabe for Les Echos newspaper on Thursday.
The poll gave Fillon a rating of 22 percent, down 13
percentage points from a month ago. In between, Fillon's
campaign has been knocked off course by a scandal over
taxpayers' money paid to his wife for work she may not have
done.
Fillon has since been replaced as favourite to become
president by centrist Emmanuel Macron, according to polls of
voting intentitons.
Macron remained the most popular politician in the Elabe
popularity poll, up two percentage points on a month ago at 43
percent.
Socialist Benoit Hamon, who won his party's presidential
ticket last month, saw his popularity rating climb 10 points to
37 percent.
National Front leader Marine Le Pen, seen by polls of voting
intentions as likely to lose to Macron in a deciding
presidential vote on May 7, saw her popularity fall by 1 point
to 28 percent.
