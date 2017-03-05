PARIS, March 5 Senior French conservative politicians will propose an alternative to presidential candidate Francois Fillon, a senior politician from The Republicans party said, suggesting that Alain Juppe was the only option.

"In the coming hours, we will propose an initiative," Christian Estrosi, a close ally of former President Nicolas Sarkozy, told BFM TV, adding that it would be Monday morning.

"We do not have the time to debate who has the most talent. I don't think any of the forty-somethings in our political movement, who have talent, can take on the role to bring us together."

He said the initiative would be led by himself and other party heavyweights including Xavier Bertrand and Valerie Pecresse.

"The easiest thing obviously ... is the person who came second in the primaries and that quite simply is Alain Juppe," he said. (Reporting by John Irish, editing by Louise Heavens)