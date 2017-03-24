By Adrian Croft
PARIS, March 24
PARIS, March 24 The nephew of a French
politician who committed suicide 24 years ago said it was
"sickening" that beleaguered presidential candidate Francois
Fillon made comparisons with his uncle in an effort to show he
was being persecuted by the media.
Fillon said the media's portrayal of him as greedy and
corrupt "often made me think about Pierre Beregovoy", a former
French prime minister who killed himself in 1993.
Asked if he had been tempted to take his own life, Fillon
replied: "I understood why you could be brought to this extreme
when suddenly the image of you that is presented is the opposite
of what you are."
Fillon's comments whipped up a media storm, and were the
latest misstep in a campaign that has been badly hurt by media
reports of financial impropriety and influence peddling, as well
as his attacks on the judiciary in response.
Jean-Michel Beregovoy, the dead politician's nephew, called
Fillon's remarks "sickening".
"Someone capable of using the darkest moments of our history
(for) such painful, vile arguments doesn't deserve to be
president," Beregovoy's nephew, a Green party councillor in
Rouen, said.
Beregovoy shot himself in 1993, a month after his Socialist
government suffered a humiliating election defeat.
His suicide prompted a soul-searching debate about the role
of the media and his political colleagues in pushing him to
despair.
Beregovoy's friends and family said he had been particularly
hurt by allegations of impropriety over an interest-free loan he
accepted from a financier who was later charged with insider
trading.
Fillon was the strong favourite to win the presidential
election before the scandal surrounding the six-figure salary he
paid his wife for work she may not have done sent his popularity
tumbling.
The 63-year-old is now under investigation for allegedly
misusing taxpayers' money. The fraud investigation widened last
week to include luxury suits he received as gifts.
Fillon denies any wrongdoing and says he is the victim of a
government plot.
Earlier in the presidential race, Fillon wrongly accused the
media of reporting that his wife had committed suicide.
