(Adds graphic on election candidates)
* Fillon's lawyer visits prosecutor's office
* Supporters fear scandal will hurt election bid
* Fillon facing strong challenge from far-right
PARIS, Jan 26 A lawyer for Francois Fillon went
to the financial prosecutor's office on Thursday to defend the
French presidential candidate against press allegations that his
wife had received a salary for a fake job, a charge that could
harm his bid for the Elysee.
Fillon, the conservative frontrunner in this spring's
election, had seen his ratings drop slightly in recent weeks
prior to the press allegations and had been looking to a big
rally in Paris on Sunday to inject fresh life into his campaign.
But the scandal involving his wife Penelope has rattled
lawmakers in Fillon's The Republicans (LR) party, though in
public they insisted it would have no impact on the campaign.
"Are we going to allow a fake scandal dictate the agenda of
Francois Fillon, one of the best-placed candidates? No way," a
senior campaign manager, Bruno Retailleau, told Europe 1 radio.
The satirical weekly Le Canard Enchaine reported this week
that Penelope Fillon had been paid some 600,000 euros ($645,000)
for many years of employment as a parliamentary assistant to
Fillon, then to his replacement as a National Assembly lawmaker
and also for work at a cultural journal.
It said its research had showed there was no evidence she
had ever really worked.
Fillon, 62, a devout Catholic who has pitched himself to
voters as an honest and morally irreproachable candidate, has
reacted angrily to the report, saying it showed "contempt and
misogyny".
"WE'RE IN TROUBLE"
Fillon's lawyer Antonin Levy told reporters on Thursday he
was "very confident" as he arrived at the prosecutor's office
carrying a blue back-pack.
Fillon's camp said prosecutors would be presented with
evidence to show Penelope Fillon had indeed carried out the work
for which she had been paid.
But there was a palpable sense of worry among Fillon's
supporters in the corridors of parliament on Thursday.
"We're in trouble, this is really not helping us," one LR
lawmaker said.
"Fillon must react really quickly, with something really
strong to prove there is no wrongdoing," another lawmaker said.
Both spoke on condition of anonymity to avoid publicly
criticising their presidential candidate.
Fillon had until now been seen on a fairly smooth trajectory
towards the Elysee - the election will be held in two stages, on
April 23 and May 7 - despite a strong challenge from far-right
party leader Marine Le Pen and from centrist Emmanuel Macron.
The image conveyed by the Welsh-born Penelope Fillon's own
rare public comments and glossy magazines is of a woman leading
a country life and keeping home for her family in their 12th
century chateau near Le Mans, west of Paris.
Last October she told a newspaper, Le Bien Public: "Up to
now, I have never been involved in the political life of my
husband."
Valerie Pecresse, a senior LR politician, told RTL radio she
had not been aware of Penelope Fillon having worked as a
parliamentary assistant. Party lawmakers told Reuters the same,
on condition of anonymity.
On Wednesday, the party's secretary-general Bernard Accoyer
said he had seen Penelope Fillon work in Paris, while a campaign
spokeswoman Florence Portelli said she was working for Fillon
from his La Sarthe constituency, sowing some further confusion.
($1 = 0.9343 euros)
(Reporting by Sophie Louet, Emile Picy, Brian Love and Gerard
Bon; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Richard Balmforth
and Gareth Jones)