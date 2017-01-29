PARIS Jan 29 Embattled French presidential
front-runner Francois Fillon warned on Sunday that muck-racking
against mainstream candidates in the race for the Elysee palace
could end up propelling the far-right National Front party to
power.
"If we continue to try to destroy credible candidates in the
presidential election, this is how it'll end," Fillon told the
Journal du Dimanche newspaper in an interview.
The conservative former prime minister had seemed odds-on to
win the presidency in elections to be held in three months'
time, until satirical weekly Le Canard Enchaine published a
story this week that threw his campaign off track.
The report said his wife had received a salary from fake
jobs, including several years as his parliamentary assistant.
Fillon has denied the jobs were fake and said his wife had for
years proof-read his speeches and prepared press reviews.
In Sunday's paper, Fillon vowed to fight the accusations
"all the way" but said he had never expected the presidential
campaign to be so hard. "I had no idea it would be so violent
and drop that low," he said.
An official inquiry into the allegations has been opened.
On Thursday, investigators searched the Left Bank
headquarters of the prestigious "Revue des Deux Mondes" cultural
journal, which briefly employed Fillon's wife Penelope as a
literary reviewer, a source close to the investigation said.
She was paid 100,000 euros ($107,000) for an 18-month stint
at the journal, owned by a billionaire businessman friend of
Fillon, according to the weekly, which said it had only found
two articles signed under her pseudonym.
Investigators have also seized Francois Fillon's file at
France's official anti-corruption watchdog, which contains
previous wealth declarations, the source added.
What French media dubbed "Penelopegate" has rattled Fillon's
supporters. It was not clear who could take up the baton if
Fillon were forced to drop out of the race.
On Friday, Fillon's former rival for the conservative
ticket, Bordeaux mayor Alain Juppe, ruled out replacing him
should he step down over the scandal.
Seeking to retake the initiative, Fillon will hold a rally
in Paris later on Sunday.
In the interview, Fillon said he could bring France's
unemployment rate, currently hovering around 10 percent, below 7
percent by the end of the next five-year term thanks to a mix of
deregulation, lower taxes on wages and a higher retirement age.
($1 = 0.9351 euros)
(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Nick Zieminski)