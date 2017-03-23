PARIS, March 23 French presidential candidate
Francois Fillon accused President Francois Hollande on Thursday
of being involved in what he alleges is a government plot to
spread damaging media leaks about his financial affairs.
"You have newspapers today which receive documents 48 hours
after they were seized in searches, for example in my office in
the National Assembly. Who gives them these documents? The
government," he said in a television interview.
Asked if politicians or the justice system gave approval for
this, Fillon said: "I will go much further. I blame the
president of the republic."
(Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Toby Chopra)