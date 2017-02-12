Iran sees gas deal with Total within weeks - minister
DUBAI, June 17 Iran expects to sign a long-delayed gas deal with French oil major Total in the next few weeks, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Saturday.
PARIS Feb 12 The office of France's financial prosecutor said on Sunday it had not taken any decision regarding an investigation in connection with allegations of "fake work" by presidential candidate Francois Fillon's wife.
"No decision has been made at this stage of the investigation and no timeframe has been agreed as of today," a spokeswoman said.
The spokeswoman was responding to an article in the Journal de Dimanche newspaper which said the prosecutor could take further legal steps as soon as this week. (Reporting by Matthias Blamont, Myriam Rivet; Editing by Susan Fenton)
DUBAI, June 17 State-owned Qatargas said on Saturday it had signed an agreement with Shell for the delivery of up to 1.1 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year for five years.
CHICAGO, June 16 U.S. farm groups criticized President Donald Trump's decision to retreat from his predecessor's opening toward Cuba, saying it could derail huge increases in farm exports that totaled $221 million last year.