PARIS, March 5 Embattled French presidential
candidate Francois Fillon has pulled out of a Monday morning
radio appearance that was to discuss his campaign, the show's
host said on Sunday.
"Francois Fillon has officially cancelled his appearance on
Europe 1's morning programme," presenter Thomas Sotto said on
Twitter.
Once the frontrunner, Fillon is under growing pressure to
withdraw as the candidate for the right-wing Republicans party.
He is mired in a scandal over his wife's pay and his
campaign has been in serious trouble since he learned last week
that he could be placed under formal investigation for misuse of
public funds.
