PARIS, March 5 French presidential candidate
Francois Fillon will speak on France 2 television's Sunday
evening news programme, the broadcaster said, after he had
earlier cancelled a Monday morning radio appearance that was to
discuss his campaign.
Once the frontrunner, Fillon is under growing pressure to
withdraw as the candidate for the right-wing Republicans party.
"He wants to speak to the French," an official from Fillon's
camp told Reuters.
France 2 confirmed Fillon's evening slot declining to give
further details.
Thomas Sotto, presenter for Europe 1 radio's Monday morning
show, earlier on Sunday tweeted that the former prime minister
had pulled out of his programme to discuss the campaign.
Fillon is mired in a scandal over his wife's pay and his
campaign has been in serious trouble since he learned last week
that he could be placed under formal investigation for misuse of
public funds.
Ahead of a rally to support him in Paris on Sunday, Fillon
appeared defiant.
"We shall show the strength of popular will," he said in a
post on Twitter. "Hold firm! France deserves our courage!"
