PARIS, March 4 The Socialist frontrunner
for France's presidential election, whose plan to introduce a 75
percent tax rate has drawn groans from France's football
association, questioned on Sunday whether the quality of the
national league merited such high salaries.
Hollande, who leads President Nicolas Sarkozy in polls ahead
of France's two-round election in April and May, sparked a
debate over the wages of top earners this week with his proposal
for the new top tax rate for those earning more than 1 million
euros a year.
Sportsmen are among the best paid people in France -
although their salaries are generally dwarfed by the amounts
handed out to their counterparts in Britain, Italy and other
European countries.
France's highest paid footballer is Olympique Lyon's Yoann
Gourcuff with an annual salary of 6.8 million euros ($8.98
million), according to L'Equipe magazine.
"Football managers should impose a bit of order: do we have
a championship whose level justifies such astronomical
salaries?" Hollande asked during an interview on France 3.
Frederic Thiriez, president of France's Professional
Football League (LFP), said this week that the measure would
trigger the departure of up to 150 players from the top division
- around a quarter of the total - sowing the seeds of the "death
of French football".
But Hollande singled out the recently appointed manager of
Paris St Germain (PSG) - Italian Carlo Ancelotti.
"I have just learned that the coach of PSG earns 6 million
euros a year: do PSG - a good team which I like a lot - have
such good results that their trainer should earn that much?" he
asked.
Ancelotti has not lost a game since he took over at the club
more than two months ago - but PSG have drawn their last two
matches.
Hollande said only 3,000 people in France would be affected
by the tax.
($1 = 0.7573 euros)
(Reporting By Sophie Louet)