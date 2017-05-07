TREASURIES-Yields rise as Fed's Dudley strikes hawkish tone
(Adds quote, Fed speakers; Updates prices) * Fed's Dudley: U.S. economy needs further tightening * London terrorist attack boosts bonds overnight * Five-year, 30-year yield curve flattest in three months By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, June 19 U.S. Treasury yields jumped on Monday after New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley struck a hawkish tone on monetary policy, bolstering expectations that the U.S. central bank will continue to boost interest rates.