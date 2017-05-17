PARIS May 17 Environmental campaigner Nicolas Hulot was appointed ecology minister in the new French government, an official announcement said on Wednesday, news that sent the share price of nuclear power group EDF down 2.5 percent.

Unlike his predecessor Segolene Royal, who was minister of energy and environment, Hulot's job description does not formally mention energy.

It was not immediately clear whether Hulot's formal title of "Minister of Ecology and Solidarity" included energy, and notably the oversight of France's state-owned nuclear industry.

Hulot, a former TV presenter and one of France's best-known ecologists, has been critical of nuclear energy, but is not known specifically as an anti-nuclear campaigner.

EDF shares, which were down 2.5 percent at 9.23 euros just before the announcement, fell further and stood nearly five percent down on the day following the news of Hulot's nomination. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Esditing by Andrew Callus; )