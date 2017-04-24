(Updates vote tally, candidate and market reactions)
PARIS, April 24 Polls suggest centrist EMMANUEL
MACRON is on course to be French president after winning the
first round of voting and qualifying for a May 7 runoff
alongside far-right leader MARINE LE PEN.
Main story
Here are some of the main results and reactions following
Sunday's first round of voting in France's two-stage
presidential election.
RESULTS/FORECASTS
* With 46.1 million out of the 47-million-strong electorate
accounted for, the interior ministry said Emmanuel Macron was on
23.91 percent and Marine Le Pen on 21.42 percent.
* Conservative Francois Fillon was on 19.94 percent,
left-winger Jean-Luc Melenchon on 19.54 percent and Socialist
Benoit Hamon on 6.36 percent. Others had a combined 8.82
percent.
* Macron is set to win the second round with nearly two
thirds of the vote, according to two polls conducted on Sunday.
CANDIDATE REACTIONS
* Macron tells supporters: "I want straightaway to start
building a government majority and a new transformation." An
ally says the results suggest a deep malaise in French society.
* Le Pen labels Macron the "heir to Francois Hollande" and
says he will not bring the change France needs. Her campaign
says the second round will be a "referendum on globalisation".
* Candidates of the defeated mainstream parties,
conservative Francois Fillon and Socialist Benoit Hamon, urge
voters to get behind Macron in the second round.
Most other political heavyweights make similar statements.
* Left-winger Jean-Luc Melenchon refuses to back either
candidate and says "Media-crats and oligarchs are celebrating".
MEDIA REACTION
* Conservative Le Figaro says the choice between Macron and
Le Pen is clear. But it warns of a downside for the centre-right
in backing Macron, since it "provides an immense service to the
National Front by establishing it as the sole opposition force".
* Left-wing paper Liberation says Macron is "One Step Away"
from the Elysee.
ANALYSIS & COMMENT
* The populist tsunami that slammed into Britain last year,
before sweeping across the Atlantic to the United States, may
have faded on the shores of France.
* To have a real chance of implementing the reform of
France's economy and politics that he wants, Macron needs a
victory big enough to enlist popular figures from established
parties in parliamentary elections in June.
* Macron's chances of victory are better than his ability to
deliver on promises of change. (Breakingviews)
MARKETS
* Euro surges in early trading in Asia, while in Europe
French bond yields are expected to fall and French stocks to
rally on relief that France has not been left with a choice
between two radical, anti-EU candidates.
* Euro pops to 5-month high vs dollar on French
election relief, touches $1.0940.
* U.S. stock index futures up sharply on relief that
centrist Emmanuel Macron took the first round, reducing the
prospect of an anti-establishment market shock.
* "Markets will be reassured that the dreaded Le Pen versus
Melenchon run-off has been avoided," says Diego Iscaro,
economist at IHS Markit.
Reporting by Tim Hepher