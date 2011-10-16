(Corrects Mitterrand's words in final paragraph)
PARIS, Oct 16 Francois Hollande on Sunday became
the French Socialist Party candidate who will try to unseat
President Nicolas Sarkozy next April and return a Socialist to
the Elysee Palace for the first time in 17 years.
With well over two-thirds of close to three million votes
counted, Hollande's victory in a presidential primary election
runoff against Martine Aubry, a more old-school leftist, was
resounding, with his score topping 56 percent.
Speaking at Socialist Party headquarters in Paris,
Hollande's sights were already on what he described as the
"fierce battle" ahead, the presidential election contest that
takes place in two rounds on April 22 and May 6.
"I measure the scale of the task awaiting me. It is vast. It
is grave. I must rise to meet the aspirations of a French people
who are sick and tired of the policies of Nicolas Sarkozy,"
Hollande said.
The polls suggest French voters are ready to put the left
back in the Elysee Palace and oust the unpopular Sarkozy, who is
widely expected to seek a second five-year term.
It would be the first presidential election win since the
late Francois Mitterrand was re-elected in 1988.
The left's runaway favourite to become president had been
former International Monetary Fund chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn
but his IMF career and presidential hopes foundered when he was
arrested in New York in May on charges of sexually assaulting a
hotel maid. The charges have since been dropped.
The ease with which the less internationally renowned
Hollande and Aubry filled his shoes as popular alternatives
suggests many voters are simply weary of Sarkozy and his
economic policies.
Hollande has never held a national government post, unlike
former labour minister Aubry, architect of France's 35-hour
working week and daughter of former European Commission
President Jacques Delors.
She pledged allegiance as she conceded defeat.
"I will invest all my strength and energy to ensure that he
is the president of France seven months from now," Aubry said.
The two later hugged, keen to show after the sparring of the
last few days that the Socialists were now united in their quest
for power.
CONCILIATORY NOTE
The Socialist Party had organised a two-round contest where
anyone who paid a euro and declared allegiance to left-wing
values could vote.
More than 2.6 million people voted in the first-round last
Sunday, when anti-globalisation hardliner Arnaud Montebourg
scored a surprise 17 percent.
Hollande, who promised in the final days of campaigning to
crack down on banks and financial market excess, consolidated
his position by securing the support of the four contenders
knocked out in round one, including Montebourg.
Aubry is considered a more old-school Socialist but much of
the difference is in style rather than fundamental policy.
Among the four eliminated candidates who backed Hollande in
the runoff and joined him during his victory address on Sunday
night was Segolene Royal, Hollande's former companion and mother
of his four children.
Primary finalists Hollande and Aubry shared the main tenets
of a Socialist Party manifesto that promises to scrap 50 billion
euros of tax breaks that mostly went to the wealthy under
Sarkozy, using half of this money to fund state jobs and promote
growth, with the rest to cut the deficit.
Opinion polls show Sarkozy heavily trailing Hollande in a
presidential election which ends in a runoff on May 6, followed
weeks later by a parliamentary election. Sarkozy, who won power
in 2007 after 12 years of fellow conservative Jacques Chirac,
has yet to declare a re-election bid.
"It's been a long time, far too long," said Hollande.
His companion, journalist Valerie Trierweiler, went a step
further in a tweeted repeat of the words Mitterrand pronounced
when he learned he had become the first left-wing president of
France's Fifth Republic in May 1981: "Quelle histoire. Quelle
histoire."
