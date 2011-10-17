PARIS Oct 17 Francois Hollande will try to
unseat France's conservative President Nicolas Sarkozy and
return a Socialist to the Elysee Palace for the first time in 17
years in an election just over six months from now.
Hollande, a moderate who says France must balance its books
without sacrificing the welfare state or shrinking the number of
state-employed school teachers, won a U.S.-style primary ballot
on Sunday to designate the Socialist Party's presidential
challenger.
He scored victory over his more old-school rival Martine
Aubry, a former labour minister, with more than 56 percent of
the vote.
Although he has never held a national government post and is
little known outside France, the notoriously witty Hollande, 57,
says he expects and is ready for a "fierce battle" against the
right and far-right in the months ahead.
"The right has nothing to lose," said the man who could be
the first Socialist to win a presidential contest since the late
Francois Mitterrand was re-elected in 1988.
Sarkozy has yet to declare but is widely expected to run for
re-election after five years in office, where he has had to deal
with the worst global economic downturn since World War Two and
alienated many voters by cutting tax for the wealthy in tough
times.
'MR NORMAL'
Hollande, tipped by pollsters to beat Sarkozy comfortably,
rides to work on a scooter and sells himself as "Mr Normal" who
will put a stop to the frenetic showbiz style that won Sarkozy
the nickname of the "bling-bling" president.
"I measure the scale of the task awaiting me. It is vast. It
is grave. I must rise to meet the aspirations of a French people
who are sick and tired of the policies of Nicolas Sarkozy,"
Hollande told supporters on Sunday night.
For months, the opinion polls suggest French voters are
ready to put the left back in the Elysee Palace and oust the
unpopular Sarkozy.
The left's runaway favourite to become president had been
former International Monetary Fund chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn
but his IMF career and presidential hopes foundered when he was
arrested in New York in May on charges of sexually assaulting a
hotel maid. The charges have since been dropped.
The ease with which Hollande and Aubry filled Strauss-Kahn's
shoes as popular alternatives suggests many voters are simply
weary of Sarkozy and his economic policies.
The Socialist Party had organised a two-round contest where
anyone who paid a euro and declared allegiance to left-wing
values could vote.
What remains to be seen now is whether or not Hollande
reverses out of the more hardline stand he adopted in the
closing stages of the Socialist primary as he sought to cater to
people who had voted in large numbers in the opening round for
anti-bank, anti-globalisation contender Arnaud Montebourg.
Hollande, who promised in the final days of campaigning to
crack down on banks and financial market excess, consolidated
his position by securing the support of the four contenders
knocked out in round one, including Montebourg.
The main tenet of the Socialist manifesto which will provide
the backbone of Hollande's campaign is that some 50 billion
euros of tax breaks and other concessions made by Sarkozy can be
scrapped, with half of the proceeds funding more proactive
policies for jobs and growth and the other half going into
public deficit reduction.
(Reporting By Brian Love; Editing by Janet Lawrence)