By Brian Love

PARIS, Oct 17 Francois Hollande will try to unseat France's conservative President Nicolas Sarkozy and return a Socialist to the Elysee Palace for the first time in 17 years in an election just over six months from now.

Hollande, a moderate who says France must balance its books without sacrificing the welfare state or shrinking the number of state-employed school teachers, won a U.S.-style primary ballot on Sunday to designate the Socialist Party's presidential challenger.

He scored a victory over his more old-school rival Martine Aubry, a former labour minister, with 56.6 percent of the 2.9 million votes cast.

Although he has never held a national government post and is little known outside France, the notoriously witty Hollande, 57, says he expects and is ready for a "fierce battle" against the right and far-right in the months ahead.

"The right has nothing to lose," said the man who could be the first Socialist to win a presidential contest since the late Francois Mitterrand was re-elected in 1988.

Sarkozy has yet to declare but is widely expected to run for re-election after five years in office, where he has had to deal with the worst global economic downturn since World War Two and alienated many voters by cutting tax for the wealthy in tough times.

Prime Minister Francois Fillon said any Socialist candidate was likely to be a strong opponent in an election, in a country where the vote is narrowly split.

"The question now is whether he is a candidate with his own personal project or whether he's simply the candidate for the Socialist project," Fillon said on France 2 television, adding that the Socialist manifesto was totally out of date.

'MR NORMAL'

Hollande, tipped by pollsters to beat Sarkozy comfortably, rides to work on a scooter and sells himself as "Mr Normal" who will put a stop to the frenetic showbiz style that won Sarkozy the nickname of the "bling-bling" president.

The latest poll, published on Monday, showed six out of ten French voters think Hollande would beat Sarkozy in the second round of next year's presidential election, with 14 percent saying they were absolutely certain.

"I measure the scale of the task awaiting me. It is vast. It is grave. I must rise to meet the aspirations of a French people who are sick and tired of the policies of Nicolas Sarkozy," Hollande told supporters on Sunday night.

For months, the opinion polls have suggested French voters are ready to put the left back in the Elysee Palace and oust the unpopular Sarkozy.

The left's runaway favourite to become president had been former International Monetary Fund chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn but his IMF career and presidential hopes foundered when he was arrested in New York in May on charges of sexually assaulting a hotel maid. The charges have since been dropped.

The ease with which Hollande and Aubry filled Strauss-Kahn's shoes as popular alternatives suggests many voters are simply weary of Sarkozy and his economic policies.

The Socialist Party had organised a two-round contest where anyone who paid a euro and declared allegiance to left-wing values could vote.

What remains to be seen now is whether or not Hollande reverses out of the more hardline stand he adopted in the closing stages of the Socialist primary as he sought to cater to people who had voted in large numbers in the opening round for anti-bank, anti-globalisation contender Arnaud Montebourg.

Hollande, who promised in the final days of campaigning to crack down on banks and financial market excess, consolidated his position by securing the support of the four contenders knocked out in round one, including Montebourg.

The main tenet of the Socialist manifesto which will provide the backbone of Hollande's campaign is that some 50 billion euros ($67 billion) of tax breaks and other concessions made by Sarkozy can be scrapped, with half of the proceeds funding more proactive policies for jobs and growth and the other half going into public deficit reduction. ($1 = 0.727 Euros) (Reporting By Brian Love; Editing by Sophie Hares)