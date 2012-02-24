By Gilbert Reilhac and Emmanuel Jarry
| FLORANGE/PETIT COURONNE, France
FLORANGE/PETIT COURONNE, France, Feb 24 (Reuters) -
France's Socialist presidential frontrunner Francois Hollande
and conservative incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy staged rival visits
on Friday to troubled industrial sites which are becoming
battlegrounds for an election centred on jobs and industry.
Hollande, who is pledging more investment in the flagging
industrial sector, dropped in on an idled ArcelorMittal
steelworks in the northeastern town of Florange to
support workers protesting a months-long closure.
Sarkozy travelled to northern France to announce a deal with
Royal Dutch Shell to restart an oil refinery shut after
its owner filed for insolvency.
The incumbent has started to close the gap on Hollande in
opinion polls since launching his campaign last week but still
faces an uphill struggle to win a second term.
France has fallen behind countries like Germany and China in
recent years and the slump in its industrial base has become a
key theme of the April-May election, with Sarkozy vowing
structural reforms and Hollande saying investment is the way to
go.
Sarkozy has placed employment at the heart of his campaign,
much as he did five years ago, saying France will only emerge
stronger from economic turmoil through hard work.
The other main candidates in what is shaping up as a
two-horse race have also seized on the issue, with far-right
leader Marine Le Pen, centrist Francois Bayrou and leftist
Jean-Luc Melenchon all portraying themselves as saviours of
industry.
"We are going to do everything so that this site can be
developed and modernised, that is my message to you," Hollande
told some 200 workers who had been blockading management offices
and production facilities at Florange this week.
Determined to go one better than a man he is striving to
depict as too weak to be president, Sarkozy intervened to keep
the Petit-Couronne refinery running for at least six months with
a deal where Shell will provide crude oil for processing.
The plant halted production after Swiss owner Petroplus
filed for insolvency last month. The French government
and unions have been seeking ways to restart output in order to
make the site viable for a buyer.
"I am a man of my word. It's signed. I'm not saying the
refinery is saved but it keeps it in work for six months,"
Sarkozy told workers at the refinery, where a banner proclaims
"Plant for Sale".
CAMPAIGN WILL BE KEY
The centre-right president, who said he was at the refinery
as president and not as a candidate, has not indicated that he
will visit Florange, but vowed this week to try and save it.
Ranked two points behind Hollande in opinion polls for the
April 22 first round but twelve points behind him in voting
intentions for a May 6 runoff, Sarkozy has begun a high-energy
campaign weeks after Hollande launched his presidential bid,
well aware that everything may now hinge on his strength as a
campaigner.
The two men's trips coincided with fresh Labour Ministry
data on Friday showing the number of jobless rose 0.5 percent
month-on-month in January, bringing the jobless total to the
highest level in over twelve years.
"What strong France is he talking about," Hollande said in
reaction to the jobs data, referring to Sarkozy's election
slogan for "A Strong France."
France has lost 763,000 industrial jobs in the last ten
years and shed 355,000 since Sarkozy took office in 2007 -
figures Hollande rarely omits from his speeches on industrial
policy.
Industry now accounts for some 12 percent of jobs versus 23
percent three decades ago, according to Thomson Reuters
Datastream.
Hollande told union leaders at Florange that if elected he
would propose a law to let the state block the closure of
profitable plants.
Florange's two blast furnaces are the last of dozens that
used to smelt iron ore and coke in the Moselle valley, a
heartland of steelmaking for three centuries but now part of
France's rustbelt. A skeleton crew manages the plant since its
furnaces were shuttered in two stages last year due to a lack of
orders.
(Additional reporting By Leigh Thomas; Writing by Catherine
Bremer. Editing by Andrew Osborn.)