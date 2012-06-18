* Poll win boosts Hollande reform drive
* French leader wants stimulus package for Europe
By Daniel Flynn
PARIS, June 18 A resounding Socialist victory in
weekend parliamentary elections will allow President Francois
Hollande to press ahead with reforms to tame France's deficit
and promote economic growth in Europe, a senior minister said on
Monday.
The Socialists, who won a comfortable majority in Sunday's
parliamentary elections, will use a special session of
parliament next month to axe tax breaks and increase taxes for
large corporations, particularly banks and energy companies.
The measures are part of Hollande's twin track drive to
balance France's budget by 2017 and persuade Europe's paymaster
Germany to back his call for a stimulus package of more than
$100 billion to boost growth.
Election results for mainland France showed the Socialists
and their affiliates won 307 seats, comfortably exceeding the
289 required for a majority in the National Assembly. Definitive
figures including overseas territories were due later on Monday,
with polls predicting the Socialists could win up to 320 seats.
With the left already controlling the Senate upper house of
parliament, that would free the Socialists from relying on the
votes of the anti-austerity, eurosceptic Left Front or the
conservative UMP opposition.
Interior Minister Manuel Valls said the government would
waste no time in pressing ahead with promised reforms.
"We need to sort out this country's finances, to ensure we
achieve a balanced budget by 2017, and at the same time pursue
our priorities in terms of growth, employment, education and
security," said Valls, promising tax reforms to ensure that the
richest French pay their share.
Valls said that a resurgence in the vote for the National
Front - which won two parliamentary seats and returns to
parliament for the first time since the mid-1980s - was due to
widespread disenchantment with France's economic situation.
"We need to mobilise our European partners because piling
more austerity on top of austerity will lead to tragedy and a
deep rift between the peoples of Europe and their politicians."
With unemployment at a 13-year high of 10 percent and
economic growth stagnating, Hollande faces a delicate balancing
act in reducing the government's deficit and keeping the euro
zone's second largest economy out of the sights of financial
market speculators attacking Spain and Italy.
The government may use a review of government finances by
the state auditor, due by the end of June, to temper its
campaign spending promises.
Hollande was to address a summit of G20 leaders in Mexico on
Monday. He travels to Rome on Friday for four-way talks with
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti, German Chancellor Angela
Merkel and Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy ahead of an EU
leaders summit at the end of June which is due to discuss closer
economic integration in the bloc.
SOCIALISTS WELCOME GREEK RESULT
Government spokeswoman Najat Vallaud-Belkacem told France
Inter radio that Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault could name a
permanent cabinet as early as Thursday, replacing the interim
government named after Hollande won May's presidential election.
With all the major cabinet members, including Finance
Minister Pierre Moscovici, having won their legislative seats,
no major changes were expected.
Vallaud-Belkacem welcomed the victory of the conservative,
pro-bailout New Democracy party in Sunday's parliamentary
elections in Greece. The result, relegating the far-left SYRIZA
party to second place, sent European stocks and the euro
currency higher on Monday.
"It is true that we are pleased that they have chosen the
euro," she said. "We are ready to help them with this. President
Hollande has fought to put growth back on the European agenda
precisely to send a positive signal to the Greeks."
Following the defeat of the Socialists' former presidential
candidate Segolene Royal - Hollande's ex-partner of 25 years -
in the western city of La Rochelle, Vallaud-Belkacem paid
tribute to the role she had played in the Socialist's national
victory.
"We need her and she can still play a role. It's up to her
to decide," she said.
(Editing by Jon Boyle)